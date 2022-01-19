Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $64.61

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.61, but opened at $67.09. Arvinas shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

