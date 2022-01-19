Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191,826 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $339,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $372.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.22 and its 200 day moving average is $424.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

