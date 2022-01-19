Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 167,643 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,643 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Catalent were worth $464,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

