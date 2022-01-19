Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,133,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

