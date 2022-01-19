Artfinity Market Cap Reaches $117,246.30 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $117,246.30 and $1,264.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.