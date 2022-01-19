Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.44. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 2,210 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $586.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
