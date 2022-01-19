Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.44. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 2,210 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $586.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

