Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $70.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. 1,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,461. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.