Analysts Set Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Target Price at $43.34

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.31 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $62,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 10,736.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

