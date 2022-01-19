Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price at $230.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

CDNAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $175.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

