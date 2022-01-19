Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

