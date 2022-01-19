Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. NOW reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

DNOW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,982. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NOW by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NOW by 99.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

