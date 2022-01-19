AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $510.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.16 and its 200-day moving average is $591.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.06.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

