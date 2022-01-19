AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 319,699 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,699 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 2.68% of BrainsWay worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

BWAY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.14.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

