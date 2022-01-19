Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.21

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 2204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.