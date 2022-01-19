Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $38.82 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

