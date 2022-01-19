Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,387 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.