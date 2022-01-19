Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 6,797 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,483.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,567.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,515.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

