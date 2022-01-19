$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report sales of $995.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $936.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. 1,256,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,279. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

