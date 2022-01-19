91,217 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 2.8% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,881. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

