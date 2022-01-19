7,815 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Principal Financial Group accounts for 0.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 7,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.