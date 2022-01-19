70,963 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.8% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,108,000 after buying an additional 242,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after buying an additional 303,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

APO traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. 10,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,816. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

