$62.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $62.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

CSII traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,987. The company has a market capitalization of $725.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 171.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.