$3.20 EPS Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.58. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $16.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $7.03 on Wednesday, hitting $359.69. 5,172,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,965. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $375.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

