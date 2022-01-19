1,750 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 3,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,375. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

