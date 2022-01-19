$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.87. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 170,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,769,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBNC traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 120,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

