Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) to Hold

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

EFOI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.55.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

