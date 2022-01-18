Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

