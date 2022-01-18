Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post $289.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Navient reported sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.92. 1,252,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,830. Navient has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

