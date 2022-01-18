Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.61. 3,099,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,260. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

