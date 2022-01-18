Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $124.13. 462,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,750. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.