XGOX (XGOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. XGOX has a market cap of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,252.12 or 0.99837421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00093402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00032005 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.95 or 0.00704015 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

