WINk Achieves Market Cap of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00690985 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021550 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

