Vectorspace AI (VXV) Market Cap Reaches $126.89 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00007761 BTC on popular exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $126.89 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,847,396 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

