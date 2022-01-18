Unistake Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $38,545.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.34 or 0.07604427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,224.96 or 0.99988301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

