Trollcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,771.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $502,479.59 and approximately $1,771.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 103.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,340.23 or 0.99903432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00038931 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00702671 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

