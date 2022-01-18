The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.66. 5,700,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,810. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

