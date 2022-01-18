The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The InterGroup stock remained flat at $$54.33 during trading on Monday. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

