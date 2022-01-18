The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chemours stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 617,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,680. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Chemours by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

