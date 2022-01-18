Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,590. The firm has a market cap of $926.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

