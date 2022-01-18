Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Drops By 53.8%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

