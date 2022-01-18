Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Drops By 53.8%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.