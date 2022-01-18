Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Decreases By 45.1%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MeaTech 3D in the second quarter worth $252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MeaTech 3D in the third quarter worth $184,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

