Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Drops By 40.7%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,060. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $320.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $487,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,352,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

