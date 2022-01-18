Short Interest in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Increases By 60.3%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,631,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,430. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSPR. Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Casper Sleep by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casper Sleep by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Casper Sleep by 54.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

