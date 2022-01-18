Sentinel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.01 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $96.41 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,181,896,469 coins and its circulating supply is 6,697,765,886 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

