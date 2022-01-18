SEEN (SEEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,341.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $1.43 million and $5,341.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.