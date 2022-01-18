Reviewing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluence Energy and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $594.05 million 6.98 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 0.86 $5.23 million $0.18 31.84

Ultralife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 2.90% 3.13% 2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fluence Energy and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.05%. Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.42%. Given Ultralife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Ultralife beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

