Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,156.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,156.36 ($97.64).

Several brokerages recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($97.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($103.70) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

