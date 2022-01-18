Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Project Angel Parent stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.29. 150,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,360. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

