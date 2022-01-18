PolkaWar Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $177,500.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

