Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

